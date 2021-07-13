Two apartment projects get variances for increased density in downtown Manchester
Two proposed apartment projects in downtown Manchester received variances last week to increase the number of units allowed to be built. One project will retrofit the Independent Order of Odd Fellows building at 73 Hanover St. across from the Palace Theatre into 43 units and the other involves tearing down warehouse buildings on Depot and West Auburn streets near the SNHU Arena to construct a new building with up to 260 units and a parking garage underneath.
