Savannah, GA

Dave Turley’s Monday Wx Forecast 7-12-2021

By Dave Turley
wtoc.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will be the dominant weather feature this week. A coastal trough will keep a chance for showers and storms in the forecast Tuesday.through Wednesday. We’ll see a mainly dry morning with some scattered afternoon showers and storms Wednesday. This will help keep our temps a little below average. Rain chances begin to go down Thursday and remain low into the weekend. Temps increase slightly into the low 90s for the weekend.

www.wtoc.com

