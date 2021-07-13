Cancel
Ferrari re-creation, Maserati vintage racers tie at top of Bonhams sale

By Bob Golfen
Cover picture for the article

A Ferrari Dino 246/60 Formula 1 single-seater re-creation and a classic 1920s Maserati grand prix race car tied for highest-sale honors during Bonhams’ auction July 9 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Chichester, UK. The 2.4-liter Ferrari Dino that was built specifically for historic racing in the 1954-60 GP...

