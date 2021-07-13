Ferrari re-creation, Maserati vintage racers tie at top of Bonhams sale

There's arguably nothing quite like the evolution of the mid-engined Ferrari berlinettas to show how far cars have come since the turn of the century. At the dawn of the new millennium, it was a 360 Modena like this that represented the entry point to the mid-engined Maranellos masterpieces; back then, in fact, it was the only one. Now a mid-engined, starter Ferrari is an F8 Tributo. Or a 296 GTB, come to think of it. So that's the 720hp V8 with a multiple-award-winning turbocharged engine, or the 830hp V6 hybrid.