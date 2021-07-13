Cancel
ACLU Texas director on client facing decades in jail for accidentally voting while on parole

By July 13, 2021
MSNBC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas citizen Hervis Rogers, 62, has become a symbol of the voting rights struggle after he was charged with voter fraud after voting in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary while on parole, after waiting for six hours to cast his ballot. ACLU Texas Director Andre Segura, lawyer of Hervis Rogers, explains his client's case and the decades of prison time he faces for his mistake.July 13, 2021.

