Zotos Professional is celebrating stylists and self-stylists/clients as "Hair Creators" with its very first “My Hair Game” campaign. Launched on July 12, 2021, which Zotos proclaimed National Hair Creator Day, the campaign runs through September 30, 2021, and invites people who enjoy expressing themselves creatively through their hair to “put their hair in the game” and share their best looks in selfies or videos with the tag #MyHairGame on Zotos Professional’s dedicated landing page or Instagram page. For every submission, the brand will donate $100 (up to $25k) to Art Feeds, which helps foster the creativity of future Hair Creators.