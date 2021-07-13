Senior pitcher Devin Fontenot announces return to LSU baseball during MLB draft

Senior pitcher Devin Fontenot announced after the second day of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft he will return to LSU for one more season. "Tiger Nation, you are not getting rid of me just yet," Fontenot wrote on Instagram. "I am fired up and hungry for way more nights at The Box and postseason baseball with my teammates. We are ready to take that next step and make the great state of Louisiana and all LSU baseball fans proud once again."