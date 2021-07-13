Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mattoon, IL

Watch now: Dedication ceremony to be held for new Mattoon mural

By Rob Stroud
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMATTOON — A dedication ceremony is scheduled to be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday for the new park-themed mural in downtown Mattoon. City Tourism and Arts Director Angelia Burgett said artist David Guinn from the Mural Arts Philadelphia group will be at the ceremony to talk about his work. The mural was painted on panels in a Philadelphia-area school gym and then the panels were placed on the west wall of the three-story former Thrifty Drug Store building, across the parking lot from the Mattoon train depot.

jg-tc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mattoon, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
City
Mattoon, IL
Mattoon, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural Arts#The Wall#The Other Two#City Tourism And Arts#Thrifty Drug Store#The Mattoon Arts Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
POTUSNBC News

Vaccine mandate for federal workers under strong consideration by White House

WASHINGTON — The White House is strongly considering requiring federal workers be vaccinated for Covid or abide by stringent protocols, like regular testing and mask wearing, said sources familiar with the discussions. No decision has been finalized and further details are expected later this week after a policy review, one...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy