Watch now: Dedication ceremony to be held for new Mattoon mural

MATTOON — A dedication ceremony is scheduled to be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday for the new park-themed mural in downtown Mattoon. City Tourism and Arts Director Angelia Burgett said artist David Guinn from the Mural Arts Philadelphia group will be at the ceremony to talk about his work. The mural was painted on panels in a Philadelphia-area school gym and then the panels were placed on the west wall of the three-story former Thrifty Drug Store building, across the parking lot from the Mattoon train depot.