Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was crowned king of the Home Run Derby once again. “For me, I think I’m the best power hitter on the planet,” Alonso said alongside his trophy, while wearing a championship medallion in his post Derby press conference. “And being able to showcase that and really put on a fun display for fans, I just think that it’s truly a dream come true for me. Because when I was younger, my parents actually let me stay up past my bedtime to watch this.”