Drum Corps International ensembles on big screen at Cinemark Tinseltown

Independent
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON TWP. – “The DCI Celebration Countdown,” a one-night event featuring sights and sounds from five of the nation’s top Drum Corps International ensembles, will be shown live at Cinemark Tinseltown movie theater in Thursday at 8 p.m. The event features DCI World Championship performances from The Bluecoats from Canton;...

www.indeonline.com

#Drum Corps International#Ensembles#Cinemark#Tinseltown#Cavaliers#Blue Devils#Santa Clara Vanguard
