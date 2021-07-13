Cancel
Chris Jericho Says AEW Tried to License Music From AC/DC and Van Halen

By Jeremy Thomas
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW and Tony Khan have been happy to pay for big-name songs, and Chris Jericho recently noted that they tried to get songs from both AC/DC and Van Halen. Jericho was a guest on the Two Man Power Trip and talked about how AEW tried to get the rights to AC/DC’s “Back in Black” for the Pinnacle, as well as “Runnin’ With the Devil” from Van Halen, but were denied.

