Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aransas County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Refugio by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Aransas; Refugio The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Copano Creek near Refugio affecting Refugio and Aransas Counties. For the Copano Creek...including Refugio...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Copano Creek Near Refugio. * Until further notice. * At 7:30 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 16.6 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will continue a slow fall, remaining above flood stage through Wednesday * Impact...at 17.0 feet, major lowland flooding occurs. The river is 200 yards wide at the Farm to Market 774 bridge.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aransas County, TX
City
Refugio, TX
County
Refugio County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy