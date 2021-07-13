Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Aransas; Refugio The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Copano Creek near Refugio affecting Refugio and Aransas Counties. For the Copano Creek...including Refugio...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Copano Creek Near Refugio. * Until further notice. * At 7:30 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 16.6 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will continue a slow fall, remaining above flood stage through Wednesday * Impact...at 17.0 feet, major lowland flooding occurs. The river is 200 yards wide at the Farm to Market 774 bridge.