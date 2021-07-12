HPD Arrest Two for Terroristic Act, Possession of Firearms & Impairing the Operation of Vital Public Facility

On July 8, 2021 at approximately 9:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Lamonza Tolliver, 37, of Hope, AR and charged him with terroristic act and possession of firearms by certain persons. Officers of the Hope Police Department also arrested Lincoln Conway Jr., 22, of Hope, AR and charged him with terroristic act. The arrest occurred in the 1900 block of West Avenue E St. in Hope, AR. Tolliver and Conway were taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.