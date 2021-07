A bus driver who was transporting scouts to a Suffolk County camp has been charged with driving while intoxicated after she allegedly got into two accidents on Tuesday. Riverhead Town police say 61-year-old Diane Juergens was driving the bus with children and Baiting Hollow Scout Camp staff members on board when she became involved in two separate accidents on Sound Avenue near Oak Hills. Officers found that Juergens was driving "while having possible altered mental status or under the influence," and she left the scene of both incidents.