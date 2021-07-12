AFC Notes: Von Miller, Broncos, Browns, Ravens

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller is clearly a big fan of cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the team’s first-round draft pick. “This Patrick Surtain II, this ‘PS2’ guy, he’s the real deal,” Miller said on May 24. “There are a couple times where I look over my shoulder just to see who’s out there at receiver, left and right checking out the formation, and I see this guy standing out there. I’m like, ‘Bro, this guy is taller than me. Is he supposed to be inside? He’s supposed to be rushing. This guy is supposed to be rushing.’ He’s the real deal and he’s a specimen. He has great feet.”