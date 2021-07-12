AFC Notes: Von Miller, Broncos, Browns, Ravens
In a wide-ranging interview with 9 News’ Mike Klis, Broncos OLB Von Miller said he believes the 2021 Broncos are the best team he’s been a part of “in a long time.”. “That’s just part of the game,” Miller said. “We’ve dealt with all type of things coming up to this point. This is the best team we’ve been able to field in a long time. The offense is going to be ridiculous. We’ve got Courtland, Jerry Jeudy, Noah Fant, Albert O – I don’t want to go through the whole thing — Melvin Gordon and all these other big-time guys. The defense is just as stacked.”nfltraderumors.co
