Update: Subject Wanted on “High Risk” Warrants Taken into Custody

Milford, IA (KICD) — The manhunt for a Dickinson County man wanted on multiple warrants is over after he was taken into custody. The search for Patrick Miles began Monday evening after he was not located inside his home in Downtown Milford, an area that was cordoned off for a period time as the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Milford Police Department and the HEAT tactical team converged to serve “high risk” warrants, one of which is said to be for first degree robbery.