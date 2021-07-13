Huge Round UFO With Oscillating Lights Spotted On MN North Shore
In the last couple years I have had countless people in our region of Northern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin come forward with bizarre stories of strange unidentified objects in the sky. I had shared my own story on the radio about seeing something strange in the sky which I still don't know what was. That same day I received several e-mails and multiple voicemails from people eager to share their stories with someone who would believe.kdhlradio.com
Comments / 0