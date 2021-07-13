Private Companies

Cancel
Puget Sound Business Journal
Information was obtained from firm representatives and company websites. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Puget Sound Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries or had reliable information available elsewhere were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. About 20 former Listmakers could not be reached or declined to provide information for The List. Others were acquired or went public. This List has been updated since its initial print publication on July 2.

