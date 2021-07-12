Cancel
Dallas, OR

These women are creating blow dry salons for women with textured hair

By Carly Ryan
kezi.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it came time for Dana White to name her first salon, her thoughts immediately went to her grandmother. Paralee Boyd was the first generation in her family to not be owned as a slave -- she used her entrepreneurial spirit to sell pomegranate hand scrubs to pay her way through school.

