AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

By Logan Ulrich
nfltraderumors.co
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColts HC Frank Reich is confident new OC Marcus Brady is “more than ready” for the role after being their quarterbacks’ coach from 2019-2020. “Marcus is more than ready for the job,” Reich said, via Mike Wells of ESPN. “I have the utmost confidence in him. I knew the day we got Marcus in the building he was ready and I figured it would come to this. I knew Nick would eventually get a head [coaching] job pretty quickly because of the kind of the coach he is and there was never a doubt in my mind that Marcus would be that next man up.”

