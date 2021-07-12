AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts HC Frank Reich is confident new OC Marcus Brady is “more than ready” for the role after being their quarterbacks’ coach from 2019-2020. “Marcus is more than ready for the job,” Reich said, via Mike Wells of ESPN. “I have the utmost confidence in him. I knew the day we got Marcus in the building he was ready and I figured it would come to this. I knew Nick would eventually get a head [coaching] job pretty quickly because of the kind of the coach he is and there was never a doubt in my mind that Marcus would be that next man up.”