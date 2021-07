Ever since Battlefield 2042's reveal last month - when we found out there'd be no campaign, and no traditional battle royale - we knew there was more coming. The All-Out Warfare that sees 128 players (on next-gen consoles and PC, that is - there's still a 64 player cap on older machines) duke it out on near future maps torn asunder by tornados is just part of a three-pronged attack from DICE and its support studios, and while the reveal of the squad-based Hazard Zone awaits we now know what exactly the 'love letter to Battlefield fans' being made by the artists formerly known as DICE LA.