NFC Notes: Jamal Adams, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the contract situation is “slow-going” between the Seahawks and holdout S Jamal Adams. “The Seahawks are committed to getting this done, but I’m told it has been a bit slow-going,” Fowler said about Adams’ contract negotiatons. “This is a situation that could bleed through training camp, even possibly close to Week 1. It’s complicated because Jamal Adams has some leverage. He knows the team gave up two first-round picks to get him, and he’s trying to reset the safety market in a big way. I’m not saying he’s holding out, but this is a player who got his way out of New York over his contract. The Seahawks at least know they’re dealing with a hard bargainer, someone who’s willing to bet on himself.”