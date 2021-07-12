Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Help conserve native bees and pollinators with these 7 tips

By Courtesy Vermont Fish & Wildlife
miltonindependent.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of Vermont’s pollinator species are in peril, and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department would like to share a few simple suggestions to greatly benefit our essential pollinator species. “The majority of our flowering plants need pollinators in order to produce seeds,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department zoologist...

www.miltonindependent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#Invasive Plants#Native Species#Fish And Wildlife#Wildlife Department#Inaturalist#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsSlate

The most frightening invasive species isn’t a plant or bug or fish.

This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. There is no agent of ecological imperialism more ferocious than the wild pig. Wherever Europeans invaded, from the Americas to Australia, so did their pigs, many of which escaped into the countryside to wreak havoc. The beasts tear through native plants and animals, they spread disease, they destroy crops, and they reconstruct whole ecosystems in their wake. They’re not so much pests as they are chaos embodied.
Joplin, MOJoplin Globe

Area residents give helping hand to pollinators

A Diamond man working through the Webb City Farmers Market and Joplin’s Empire Market hopes to spread the word about planting flowers and other plants friendly to pollinators. Eric Osen, a volunteer with the University of Missouri Extension’s Master Gardner program, said he wants to teach as many children as...
Colorado StateDurango Herald

Conservation dog searches for bees in Colorado mountains

FRISCO, Colo. (AP) - Jacqueline Staab found a way to combine her two passions in her conservation research efforts: bees and dogs. Staab's dog Darwin was trained as a conservation detection dog to seek out bumblebees and their nests, and Staab said he's the only conservation dog in the country that specializes in bees. The research Staab and Darwin do together is for her master's in evolutionary ecology.
Science Now

A new ‘Green List’ provides road map for species recovery

A new tool from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) will detail the recovery status of threatened and endangered species, The Guardian reports. The conservation organization, which has long highlighted species in peril with its Red List, today announced its Green Status of Species list, which it hopes will catalyze conservation initiatives by highlighting successes and opportunities for future action. IUCN has now assessed 181 species using this new metric, it reports in Conservation Biology.
AnimalsJSTOR Daily

Restoring Native Grasslands to Help Birds

Since the 1900s, native grasslands have been some of the most threatened ecosystems in the United States, losing up to 99 percent of their area due to intensive agriculture, haying, and grazing. As the demand for croplands increases, native grasslands will continue to be in jeopardy. Grasslands have many ecosystem...
AnimalsWright County Journal Press

Annual flowers for pollinators

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION - www.extension.umn.edu. Raised beds make great annual gardens. This bed measures about 30 x 84 inches and is 24 inches high. Annual flowers can provide great garden and container interest with their ongoing blossoms and diverse forms and foliage. Here are some flowers you can still...
Madison County, KYRichmond Register

4-H supports pollinators, like bees and butterflies

Kentucky 4-H youth development agents know pollinators are an invaluable resource and critical part of a sustainable food supply, so we are making extra efforts to educate our youth about the importance of pollinators and ways they can provide better environments for them. Pollinators, which include bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, beetles...
Boone, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Boone woman creating pollinator corridors to help bees

BOONE, N.C. — Paula Johansen loves bees. Her love for the black and yellow pollinators took flight nearly a decade ago when her son was 4 years old. He was fascinated by the bees, so they began taking classes to learn how to take care of them. They now have two hives of their own.
AgricultureDevils Lake Daily Journal

Audubon Dakota’s Conservation Forage Program Offsets the Cost of Restoring Croplands Back to Native Grasslands

North Dakota– Through the Conservation Forage Program (CFP), Audubon Dakota is proud to provide an opportunity for landowners and producers to offset the costs of restoring marginal croplands back to native grasslands. The first enrollment period opened June 7th and closes August 6th, 2021. Supported by a $6.9 million North Dakota Industrial Commission Outdoor Heritage Fund grant, the largest awarded by the Commission, the CFP aims to accelerate grassland restoration across the state.
Waynesboro, PAWaynesboro Record-Herald

Conservation, honey and bees oh my!

What started as a hobby has grown into a business and a cause for this couple of beekeepers. The term busy as a bee is something Buzz Worthy Apiary knows all about. Owners John and Nancy Lawlor have been working with honey bees for the past six years, giving the couple the knowledge to provide some of the best honey and wax products in the the region.
Bayfield, CODurango Herald

La Plata Open Space Conservancy to host pollinator workshop

La Plata Open Space Conservancy will host a pollinator workshop July 31 on a conserved property on County Road 516, about 10 minutes south of Bayfield. Directions will be provided to registrants. The landowner will guide attendees on a walk on the property while discussing ways to improve pollinator habitat....
Hockessin, DEmarthastewart.com

How to Grow Bee Balm, the Pollinator Plant Your Garden Is Missing

Like Lady Gaga in a headline-grabbing hat, Monarda knows how to make an entrance. By July, when most other blooms are slumping in the heat, it's primed to perform. "But the plant is more than just pretty," says George Coombs, director of horticulture at Mt. Cuba Center, a botanical garden in Hockessin, Delaware, who recently oversaw a three-year trial of 40 different varieties. "There's great ecological value to it." It grows naturally in most regions of the U.S., flourishes with little fuss, and attracts essential yet declining species of hummingbirds, butterflies, moths, bees, and wasps (which come for the blossoms) and songbirds (which snack on its seeds). While it can be susceptible to powdery mildew, which causes its fragrant leaves to drop, the disease won't harm the plant. "Monarda is forgiving," says Coombs. "It offers a lot of bang for the buck."
Oregon Statesweethomenews.com

Outdoors: Invasive jumping worm used by anglers threatens native worms

Jumping worms, a not-so-nice pest that arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils, have vaulted into gardens and nurseries up and down the Willamette Valley corridor. Unlike beneficial earthworms and nightcrawlers that burrow deep tunnels in the soil,...
WildlifeHakai Magazine

Most Invasive Marine Species Swim Under the Radar

The first signs of trouble came in the mid-2000s. A strikingly beautiful, highly venomous animal called the lionfish—first spotted outside its native range in the Indo-Pacific in the 1980s—now seemed to be in every reef, mangrove forest, and seagrass meadow in the Caribbean. The fish quickly became the face of what the International Union for Conservation of Nature has called “arguably the most insidious threat” to marine biodiversity: invasive species.
Wildlifeuta.edu

Scientist studies anole lizards to help conserve vulnerable species

A biologist at The University of Texas at Arlington is studying the diversity of anole lizard species in the Caribbean islands to gain insight into why some species are common, while others are rare and possibly at risk for extinction. The National Science Foundation awarded Luke Frishkoff, assistant professor of...
WildlifeNoozhawk

Research Examines Effects of Introduced Animals on Madagascar’s Extinct Megafauna

Madagascar is renowned for its unique and varied biodiversity, which spans dry grasslands, wet rain forests, mangroves and deserts. This variety, combined with the island’s isolation and size, has fostered distinctive assemblages of plants and animals, including the country’s famous lemurs and baobab trees. Yet until relatively recently, Madagascar was...
Warren County, PAWarren Times Observer

Efforts made to protect pollinators

PennDOT and Warren County are thinking about bees, butterflies, and beetles. The department, through the Warren Maintenance Office, has started a program to support natural wildflowers and provide habitat for local pollinators. “A revised mowing procedure has been instituted in according with the department’s statewide Pollinator Habitat Plan, which was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy