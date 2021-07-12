Help conserve native bees and pollinators with these 7 tips

Like Lady Gaga in a headline-grabbing hat, Monarda knows how to make an entrance. By July, when most other blooms are slumping in the heat, it's primed to perform. "But the plant is more than just pretty," says George Coombs, director of horticulture at Mt. Cuba Center, a botanical garden in Hockessin, Delaware, who recently oversaw a three-year trial of 40 different varieties. "There's great ecological value to it." It grows naturally in most regions of the U.S., flourishes with little fuss, and attracts essential yet declining species of hummingbirds, butterflies, moths, bees, and wasps (which come for the blossoms) and songbirds (which snack on its seeds). While it can be susceptible to powdery mildew, which causes its fragrant leaves to drop, the disease won't harm the plant. "Monarda is forgiving," says Coombs. "It offers a lot of bang for the buck."