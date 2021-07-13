Arrowood Bible Presented to Breathitt County Museum
Sacred artifact still bears notes from owner's Bible study. The family of William Jasper Arrowood recently presented the Breathitt County Museum a Bible that belonged to their grandfather. Mr. Arrowood was a Pentecostal minister in Breathitt county for over 40 years.William Jasper Arrowood was born November 3, 1879 and was the son of George Washington and Louisa Turner Arrowood. He received the Bible on December 4, 1946 and read it faithfully.www.nolangroupmedia.com
