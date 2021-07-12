Director of Economic Development - Alpharetta, GA

Director of Economic Development - City of Alpharetta, GA. Located approximately 25 miles north of the City of Atlanta, Alpharetta occupies a land area of roughly 27 square miles and serves an estimated 122,000 (daytime) and 65,799 (nighttime) populations. The 163-year-old municipality, one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation, has experienced tremendous growth that is fueled by its exceptional quality of life, diverse population, and a strong economic base that is led by Fortune 500 corporations and nearly 700 technology businesses. From trails to fiber, innovation to investment, Alpharetta is creating the connections that drive the modern economy and fuel diverse, rewarding lifestyles. Ours is a community where vibrant culture, dynamic businesses, and a thriving Main Street combine with forest paths and inviting neighbors to create a place where businesses and people flourish.