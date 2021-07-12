Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Baby beaver born on Exmoor for first time in 400 years, says National Trust

By Emily Beament
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=283SVl_0auxZSUR00
Beaver kit

Camera footage has captured shots of the first baby beaver to be born on Exmoor for 400 years, the National Trust said.

The youngster, known as a kit, was caught on film at the conservation charity’s Holnicote Estate in Somerset where beavers were introduced to an enclosure in January 2020.

The once-native semi-aquatic mammals are making a return to Britain after being hunted to extinction for their fur, glands and meat in the 16th century.

They are seen as nature engineers who restore wetland habitats through dam-building and felling trees, slowing, storing and filtering water in the landscape, which attracts other wildlife and reduces flooding downstream.

The trust said the 2.7 hectare (6.7 acre) enclosure the beavers have been released in has been transformed from unmanaged woodland to a more open wetland attracting more wildlife, in just 18 months.

Now footage shows the beavers have successfully bred, with images from a static camera revealing the six-week-old kit swimming with its mother back to the family lodge while she stops to nibble a branch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNtlw_0auxZSUR00
Beaver feeding at dusk on the Holnicote Estate in Somerset

Jack Siviter, one of the rangers on the Holnicote estate, said: “We first had an inkling that our pair of beavers had mated successfully when the male started being a lot more active building and dragging wood and vegetation around the site in late spring.

“The female also changed her usual habits, and stayed out of sight, leaving the male to work alone.

“It was then several weeks until we spotted her again, and this is when our suspicions were confirmed that she had given birth, due to having very visible teats.”

He added: “We are particularly pleased for our female, nicknamed Grylls due to her survival instincts, as she didn’t have the easiest start to life, being orphaned at an early age.

“As a first-time mum she seems to be thriving and it’s great to see her with her new kit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LBjvF_0auxZSUR00
Mother and kit beaver caught on camera (National Trust/PA)

The family should now stay together for the next two years before the kit will want to go off to create a new territory of its own – when it will be relocated into another enclosure or a wild release site if regulations permit in the near future.

A number of organisations and landowners across England are introducing beavers to fenced sites to help boost nature and reduce flooding, while they are now also found wild on a number of rivers in England and Scotland.

Conservationists back the return of beavers to restore wetland habitats, boost other wildlife, curb flooding, improve water quality and support eco-tourism – though landowners raise concerns about the impact locally.

A consultation on the approach to beavers in England and managing them in the wild is expected to take place this summer.

The two beavers at Holnicote are the first to be introduced on National Trust land in the charity’s 125-year history, with another pair released into a large enclosure in the South Downs.

They are letting the light and the water into the site, helping natural processes and providing opportunities for a host of other wildlife

The Trust said they had transformed the habitat on the Exmoor estate, building a dam network from trees, mud, stones and vegetation which has created ponds and new channels, and felling some trees, which has allowed more light to the woodland floor.

The new wet woodland habitat they have created is now a more diverse habitat, attracting wildlife from bats to dragonflies, kingfishers and sparrowhawks, while otters are now more regular visitors to the site, the trust said.

Ben Eardley, project manager for the National Trust at Holnicote, said: “The beavers are doing a lot of what we want to see in terms of conservation and land management.

“They are letting the light and the water into the site, helping natural processes and providing opportunities for a host of other wildlife.”

Comments / 0

Indy100

Indy100

47K+
Followers
3K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exmoor#Wildlife Conservation#Beavers#Holnicote Estate#The Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
Country
Scotland
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsShropshire Star

Beavers returning to Shropshire for first time since 16th Century

Eurasian beavers could be released in Shropshire by this time next year following the successful reintroduction of the species to other parts of the country. Funding of £139,000 has so far been secured for the project, centred on the Old River Bed in the Bagley area of Shrewsbury, with a licence application set to be submitted next week to Natural England.
Rochester, NYMPNnow

Red panda cubs born at Seneca Park Zoo a first in facility's 128-year history

The birth of two red panda cubs at Rochester's Seneca Park Zoo is a first in the zoo's 128-year history. Starlight, the zoo’s 4-year-old female red panda, gave birth back on June 20. The cubs, now nearly one month old, are doing well and weigh 350 grams and 380 grams (0.77 and 0.84 pounds), respectively, according to a Monroe County news release on Sunday, announcing their arrival.
Somerset, PABeaver County Times

Baby elephant born at International Conservation Center in Somerset

Sukuri and Jackson the elephants are now the proud parents of a baby girl. Sukuri gave birth July 18 at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium's International Conservation Center in Somerset. Zoo officials said the pregnancy and birth went well, and Sukuri is taking good care of her first baby....
AnimalsShropshire Star

Delight as Chester Zoo welcomes rare baby endangered orangutan

One of the world’s most endangered primates has been born at Chester Zoo. The precious youngster – a critically endangered Sumatran orangutan – arrived to mum Emma, 34, following an eight and a half month pregnancy. Dad Puluh is also aged 34. Primate experts at the zoo say they are...
Connecticut Statehamlethub.com

Baby Giant Anteater Born at CT's Beardsley Zoo

For the third time in Zoo history, a Giant anteater has been born at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. Arriving on June 15 after a 175-day gestation period, the baby weighed 4.3 pounds at nine days old, and 6.1 pounds at 23 days old on July 8. Proud parents are third time dad, E.O., and fourth time mom, Pana. The pair was brought to Connecticut’s only Zoo with the hopes of successful breeding, which occurred for the first time in 2016. Currently mother and baby are in seclusion most of the day, with brief forays into the outdoor habitat for fresh air and sunshine.
AnimalsBBC

Isles of Scilly: Pontoon built to help Wally the walrus rest

A purpose-built pontoon has been made for a walrus visiting the Isles of Scilly in a bid to reduce damage he is causing and encourage him to leave. The animal, nicknamed Wally, has sunk or damaged a number of vessels since arriving in June. Experts said the platform in St...
AnimalsWicked Local

THE ADDICTED GARDENER: An unwelcome visitor visits the pond

Thunderstorms. Debilitating heat. The super-proliferation of weeds. Turkeys strutting down the street, shading themselves in the wild kingdom daily. And a young, disoriented deer sprinting through the neighborhood. So much has happened this week, not the least of which was a visit by a great blue heron. Great blue herons...
Animalspowerofpositivity.com

Meet a Family of 13 Fluffy Alaskan Malamutes

The Alaskan Malamute is arguably one of the most beautiful dogs on the planet. With their thick, fluffy coats and almond-shaped eyes, it’s hard not to fall in love with them. Plus, they have beautiful hearts to match their stunning outward appearance. Malamutes make lovely family pets, as they are loyal, gentle, and loving.
AnimalsPosted by
Indy100

Fluffy flamingo chicks hatch at Whipsnade Zoo

Four “fluffy” flamingo chicks have hatched at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo after the eggs spent a month in an incubator. They were incubated after keepers found that some of the zoo’s less experienced flamingo parents were not staying on their eggs for long enough, so they were swapped for “practice eggs” and the real ones were placed in an incubator so they could survive and the parents could get experience caring for their young.
AnimalsPeople

Colorado Zoo Welcomes First Baby Hippo in 32 Years

On July 20, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Nile hippopotamus Zambezi welcomed her first calf. The birth was actually captured on camera (warning: there is some blood in the clip below), showing the moments the baby hippo "popped up from underwater, bobbed up and down and swam right over to meet its mom," zoo staff wrote in a blog post.
Virginia StatePosted by
WDBO

Baby southern white rhino born at Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. — For the first time, a baby southern white rhino has been born at the Virginia Zoo. According to WTKR, the Norfolk attraction said mother Zina and father Sibindi welcomed the unnamed male calf on July 11. The newborn, who was 22 inches tall and 36 inches long, weighed about 125 pounds, the zoo said in a blog post Monday.
AnimalsPosted by
Indy100

Slowly does it… bronze tortoises stolen 30 years ago return home

Nearly 30 years after they were stolen from a country mansion, four historic bronze tortoises have returned home – after being spotted in an auction catalogue. They were commissioned by 19th century collector and Egyptologist William John Bankes for his home at Kingston Lacy in Dorset. Bankes had a fondness...
AnimalsPosted by
Indy100

Seal found with disc around its neck nursed back to health

A seal first spotted off the Norfolk coast more than two years ago with a plastic disc stuck around her neck has been nursed back to health. She has been released back into the wild after being rescued in the spring. The seal, nicknamed Mrs Vicar by volunteer rescuers due...
Animalsthefreepress.ca

Off-leash dog harasses baby seal on Vancouver Island beach

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is reaching out to the public to help identify the owner of an off-leash dog that harassed a baby seal and sent it scuttling back into the ocean. The incident occurred around noon at Wickaninnish Beach on June 27 and anyone with information on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy