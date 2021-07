Echo managed to bring Sylvanas down to 45% and finally finish the Race to World First Sanctum of Domination. The kill was 48 hours in the making, as the race to clutch out a kill before the North American servers reset gave us an absolutely bonkers morning. Complexity Limit brought Sylvanas down to 45.5% last night before heading to bed and hoping they clutch out a kill this morning. Echo was a percent short last night and could potentially clutch out the kill, but decided to get some rest and try it this morning. With their strategy streamlined, Echo finally earned their first RWF trophy under their new name.