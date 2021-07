The California Department of Public Health said on Monday that K-12 students who refuse to wear masks must be kept off campus, but then quickly reversed itself in the face of a backlash. The revised guidelines leave it up to local districts to decide how to enforce the state’s universal mask mandate. The move comes as districts across the country are preparing for the return of full in-person instruction in the fall. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday that vaccinated students and staff do not have to wear masks at school. The CDC also said that those who are...