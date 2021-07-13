Cancel
Pirates 2021 Round 3 pick bio in brief: RHP Bubba Chandler

By Chris Adamski, The Tribune-Review, Greensburg
Marietta Daily Journal
 15 days ago

School: North Oconee HS, Bogart, Ga. Age/DOB: 18 (Sept. 14, 2002) Scouting report: Committed to Clemson as a quarterback in football and to play baseball. ... Rated as the country's 19th-best quarterback recruit by 247 Sports. ... Baseball America rated Chandler the No. 20 overall prospect, the eighth-best high school prospect and third-best high school pitching prospect. ... MLB.com rated Chandler No. 21 overall, No. 13 among high schoolers and fourth among high school pitchers. ... As with any big-time recruit for another sport, signability likely is why Chandler fell into the third round. ... Also considered a draftable hitter, and he played shortstop. ... According to MLB.com, Chandler's fastball velocity has increased to 92-95 mph on average and can peak at 97 mph. ... Chandler also has a curveball that has been tracked with a high spin rate. He throws a changeup, too. ... Scouting services see upside because he hasn't focused exclusively on baseball and his mechanics therefore could use polish. ... In addition to baseball and football, Chandler is a standout in basketball with enough athleticism to windmill dunk. ... Chandler helped lead North Oconee baseball to a 31-6 record and Georgia's state Class 4A baseball semifinals.

