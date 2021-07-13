Seven Strains of Mary Jane: Cloudberry Cannabis
Have you ever driven by a dispensary and the exterior catches your eye? Cloudberry Cannabis is one of those dispensaries — a beautiful exterior with their own parking lot. Going inside felt like I was buying cannabis by the beach. There was a bright relaxed ambiance in the air. Amazing wall designs, decor, and a really cool mannequin that resembles their impressive logo. I love when I see customers having meaningful conversations with their budtenders about cannabis and life. I watched Zachary interact with other customers the way a friendly neighborhood budtender should.www.anchoragepress.com
