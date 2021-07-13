Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Seven Strains of Mary Jane: Cloudberry Cannabis

By Toke Talk by Surge Kulikov
Anchorage Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever driven by a dispensary and the exterior catches your eye? Cloudberry Cannabis is one of those dispensaries — a beautiful exterior with their own parking lot. Going inside felt like I was buying cannabis by the beach. There was a bright relaxed ambiance in the air. Amazing wall designs, decor, and a really cool mannequin that resembles their impressive logo. I love when I see customers having meaningful conversations with their budtenders about cannabis and life. I watched Zachary interact with other customers the way a friendly neighborhood budtender should.

