NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington
Former Washington QB Alex Smith believes Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is in for a huge season in 2021. “Dak is, I think, one of the most unique athletes in the NFL – and I really think that from like a freakish perspective,” Smith said, via USA Today, via Pro Football Talk. “He is such a strong, powerful, such a good athlete. So I really expect him to come back and be rolling. Then you add that on to his fortitude and mental perspective? I think he’s going to have a huge, huge year.”nfltraderumors.co
