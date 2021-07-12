NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleFormer Washington QB Alex Smith believes Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is in for a huge season in 2021. “Dak is, I think, one of the most unique athletes in the NFL – and I really think that from like a freakish perspective,” Smith said, via USA Today, via Pro Football Talk. “He is such a strong, powerful, such a good athlete. So I really expect him to come back and be rolling. Then you add that on to his fortitude and mental perspective? I think he’s going to have a huge, huge year.”

