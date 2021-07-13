Netflix Removing Beloved Disney Movie on Thursday

Sweet Magnolias’ first season ended on a cliffhanger after a major automobile accident, so it’s a good thing Netflix has confirmed that the series will return for a second season. Sweet Magnolias is now filming its second season in Georgia, and you’ve come to the correct place if you’re seeking the latest updates and what to expect from the upcoming season. Sheryl J. Anderson, best known for her work on Charmed and Ties that Bind, is the creator of the series. Sherryl Woods, the author of the source material on which the show is based, told People about how season one ended: “Although the cliffhanger accident was not planned, what a way to [end]. In fact, as soon as I finished reading the screenplay for the tenth episode, I emailed Def[showrunner] Sheryl Anderson and said, “Netflix needs to renew this minute.”