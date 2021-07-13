UFC betting odds: Dustin Poirier opens as favorite over lightweight champion Charles Oliveira
Former UFC interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, just defeated Conor McGregor for the second time this year this past Saturday at UFC 264. That’s two massive paydays for “The Diamond,” with his next logical step being for the belt against the champion, Charles Oliveira. Naturally, betting odds for this possible bout have surfaced this potential top-tier title tilt, and Bloody Elbow is here to hit you with those opening moneylines.www.bloodyelbow.com
