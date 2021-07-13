Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

UFC betting odds: Dustin Poirier opens as favorite over lightweight champion Charles Oliveira

By Eddie Mercado
Bloody Elbow
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer UFC interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, just defeated Conor McGregor for the second time this year this past Saturday at UFC 264. That’s two massive paydays for “The Diamond,” with his next logical step being for the belt against the champion, Charles Oliveira. Naturally, betting odds for this possible bout have surfaced this potential top-tier title tilt, and Bloody Elbow is here to hit you with those opening moneylines.

www.bloodyelbow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc#Online Gambling#Youtube#Combat#Ufc 264#Muay Thai
Related
UFCempiresportsmedia.com

UFC: Would Dustin Poirier bypass title shot for money fight with Nate Diaz?

Last weekend at UFC 264, Dustin Poirier (28-6, 1 NC) picked up his second win over Conor McGregor (22-6) after McGregor broke his leg. With the win, Poirier has secured the next shot at Charles Oliveira (31-8, 1 NC) for the UFC lightweight title. Through everything that’s happened since Khabib’s...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Wife ‘Rejected’ By UFC Fighter

Dustin Poirier’s wife Jolie Poirier and Conor McGregor’s feud continues! At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCMMA Fighting

The A-Side Live Chat: UFC 264 fallout, Conor McGregor’s comments, Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier, Robbie Lawler vs. Nick Diaz 2, more

This is The A-Side Live Chat. For this episode, José Youngs, Shaun Al-Shatti, and E. Casey Leydon react to some of the biggest stories in MMA and boxing. Some POSSIBLE topics fallout from UFC 264, Dustin Poirier’s TKO victory, Conor McGregor’s injury and post-fight comments, Sean O’Malley’s performance against Kris Moutinho, the press conference between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, and more.
UFCBloody Elbow

Khabib believes higher power played role in McGregor’s leg break at UFC 264

Former UFC lightweight champions Khabib Nurmagomedov was among those pleased to see Dustin Poirier get his hand raised at UFC 264. After the American defeated Conor McGregor, due to a TKO stemming from a broken leg, the Dagestani stated that good had prevailed over evil. Nurmagomedov recently expanded on his...
UFCMMA Fighting

Conor McGregor plans ‘to build back’ after successful surgery, calls Dustin Poirier’s UFC 264 win ‘illegitimate’

Conor McGregor’s surgery was successful on Sunday as he plans to being the process of returning to the octagon. McGregor suffered a first-round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in the main event of Saturday night’s UFC 264 event after suffering a broken tibia at the end of the opening stanza. Poirier has now won two straight against the former two-division champion after getting stopped in the first-round in their first meeting at UFC 178 in September 2014.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Islam Makhachev would “maul” Charles Oliveira and “finish” Dustin Poirier, says Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev would “maul” Charles Oliveira and “finish” Dustin Poirier, says former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Makhachev returns to the Octagon this Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 31 against fellow top-15 ranked lightweight Thiago Moises. For Makhachev, he is now 8-1 in the UFC and currently riding a seven-fight win streak, so a win over Moises will likely earn him an elite opponent his next time out. With Nurmagomedov now retired, Makhachev has a clear path to get to the top of the division without fighting his friend and training partner.
UFCbjpenn.com

Justin Gaethje should get the next UFC lightweight title shot against Charles Oliveira, says manager

Fan-favorite Justin Gaethje should get the next UFC lightweight title shot against champion Charles Oliveira, says his manager Ali Abdelaziz. Gaethje hasn’t fought since last October when he suffered a second-round submission loss to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, another Abdelaziz client. For Gaethje, he has spent the last year on the sidelines waiting for a big fight, but so far nothing has been booked yet. There have been rumblings that the UFC is hoping to book Gaethje against Michael Chandler in what would be a phenomenal fight between two of the best lightweights in the world, but if you ask Gaethje’s manager Abdelaziz, he should be next in line to fight for the belt despite the fact Dustin Poirier is out there next in line.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Dustin Poirier proved he is the “superior fighter” over Conor McGregor at UFC 264, says coach

UFC lightweight star Dustin Poirier proved that he is the “superior fighter” over rival Conor McGregor at UFC 264, says his coach Mike Brown. Poirier defeated McGregor via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage) after the Irishman’s leg shattered and he was unable to continue. Even before the injury led to the finish, however, Poirier was exerting his dominance in the fight as he was beating McGregor both on the feet and on the ground. In fact, two of the three judges scoring the fight cage-side had it 10-8 for Poirier in the first round. Either way, Poirier got his hand raised and now he is up 2-1 over McGregor all-time in the trilogy fight between two of the UFC’s biggest stars.
UFC411mania.com

411 Lightweight MMA Rankings: Dustin Poirier, Pitbull Freire, More

Lightweight Division (155 lbs) 1) Dustin Poirier (28-6, 1 NC) – vs. Conor McGregor – Win via TKO (doctor stoppage) – UFC 264 – July 10, 2021. – vs. Conor McGregor – Win via TKO (strikes) – UFC 257 – January 24, 2021. – vs. Dan Hooker – Win via...

Comments / 0

Community Policy