Jusuf Nurkic smells major cap when it comes to the recent reports about his star teammate. The Portland Trail Blazers big reacted on Friday to the claim by TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott that Damian Lillard plans to request a trade from Portland in the coming days. Nurkic tweeted that the reporter should not be believed because of his name, including some cap emojis for good measure. When Abbott replied back to Nurkic, the seven-footer said that Abbott was “guessing” and questioned the legitimacy of Abbott’s source.