Texas Hill’s Acoustic STABAL SESSION Album Brings the Listener Into the Studio

Country’s newest supergroup Texas Hill might have had preexisting individual fanbases thanks to their reign on The Voice and American Idol, but those groups of fans have turned into one mega crowd growing by the day as new fans discover the trio’s incredible harmonies, as showcased in the recently released STABAL SESSION album. Recorded at Dark Horse Recording, the intimate collection of live acoustic recordings features the writing, musicianship and vocals of Adam Wakefield, Craig Wayne Boyd and Casey James.