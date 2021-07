Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani might not have won this year's Home Run Derby, but he's certainly considered a winner by those within the organization. Ohtani reportedly received $150,000 for his participation in the event, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. Instead of pocketing the bonus money, Ohtani distributed the funds to around 30 Angels support staffers as a thank-you for their contributions, a group that includes trainers, clubhouse workers and media relations staffers.