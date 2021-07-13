WATCH: Rockies’ Trevor Story crushes 518-foot blast during first round of Home Run Derby

With all the MLB Trade Deadline rumors swirling about, one that has caught many off-guard circulates around Trevor Story and the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies sent their rebuilding plan into motion when they traded Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals before the year started. Now, with Story set to be a free agent at the end of the year and Colorado nowhere close to contention, it seemed to be common sense that they would part ways via a trade. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Rockies may take a different route.