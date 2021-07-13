WATCH: Rockies’ Trevor Story crushes 518-foot blast during first round of Home Run Derby
Trevor Story's no stranger to long home runs. The Rockies shortstop on Monday hit a 518-foot blast to left field during the first round of the Home Run Derby. It set a record for the longest home run in the competition's history, besting Yankees' Aaron Judge's 513-foot blast in 2017.
