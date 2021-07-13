Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

WATCH: Rockies’ Trevor Story crushes 518-foot blast during first round of Home Run Derby

By Joe Nguyen
Denver Post
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKen Griffey Jr.’s legacy shaped by idolization of Hank Aaron: “Hank was the number one guy I looked up to growing up.”. Trevor Story’s no stranger to long home runs. The Rockies shortstop on Monday hit a 518-foot blast to left field during the first round of the Home Run Derby. It set a record for the longest home run in the competition’s history, besting Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 513-foot blast in 2017.

www.denverpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Aaron
Person
Homer
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Ken Griffey Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Home Run Derby#Yankees#Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: 3 non-Trevor Story Rockies players NYY should chase at deadline

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 13: National League All-Star German Marquez #48 of the Colorado Rockies tips his cap after pitching against the American League during the 91st MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Coors Field on July 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images) No,...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees interested in Rockies SS Trevor Story

The Yankees are looking at one of the top position players that might be available at the trade deadline, as ESPN.com’s Buster Olney tweets that New York is one of the teams interested Rockies shortstop Trevor Story. Roughly six to eight teams have reportedly contacted the Rockies about Story, with the White Sox being one of the names linked to the All-Star.
MLBDenver Post

Rockies draft Benny Montgomery: How the national media graded Colorado’s first-round pick in the MLB draft

For the second straight year, the Rockies picked an outfielder out of high school with their top selection in the MLB draft. Colorado selected Benny Montgomery out of Red Land High School in Lewisberry, Pa., on Sunday with the No. 8 overall pick at Bellco Theatre in Denver. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound 18-year-old is ranked as the No. 15 prospect in the draft, according to MLB Pipeline.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rockies’ Trevor Story Shows Love To Red Sox Star Xander Bogaerts

Did Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Get Booed During MLB All-Star Game Introductions?. After receiving a round of boos during the introductions of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Xander Bogaerts did not feel welcomed by the fans at Coors Field. However, Bogaerts has a fan in Colorado Rockies star Trevor Story.
MLBDenver Post

Rockies Day 3 of MLB Draft: Colorado picks all college players in Rounds 11 through 20

The Rockies concluded the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday with exclusively college players selected in rounds 11-20. Colorado picked five position players and five pitchers. “It was an older draft in terms of the pandemic because there were holdovers,” said Marc Gustafson, Rockies’ senior director of scouting operations. “When you have such a huge inventory of players and it was a 20-round draft … that’s why you saw a lot of college players go today.”
MLBallfans.co

Nolan Arenado soaks in all-star moment with Rockies’ Trevor Story: “We tried”

As Nolan Arenado cracked line drives and inhaled grounders during batting practice ahead of Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Coors Field, the Cardinals third baseman was at ease inside his former ballpark, comfortable with his relationship to Colorado. Before jogging inside to gather himself, the former Rockies star indulged a media...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumors: Rockies aren’t set on moving Trevor Story at deadline

With all the MLB Trade Deadline rumors swirling about, one that has caught many off-guard circulates around Trevor Story and the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies sent their rebuilding plan into motion when they traded Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals before the year started. Now, with Story set to be a free agent at the end of the year and Colorado nowhere close to contention, it seemed to be common sense that they would part ways via a trade. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Rockies may take a different route.
MLBSterling Journal-Advocate

Rockies’ power outage: Trevor Story, Charlie Blackmon in home run droughts

Given the Rockies’ history and their locale — the Blake St. Bombers, baseball at 5,280 feet, etc. — you wouldn’t think they would ever face a severe power outage. The Rockies enter Tuesday night’s game against the Mariners at Coors Field with 86 home runs, ranking 13th in the majors. Remembering that this is baseball with an altitude — at least half the time — that’s not good.
MLBallfans.co

Report: Yankees Checking in With Rockies About Trading For Trevor Story

The Trade Deadline is right around the corner and the Yankees are showing interest in the biggest names on the market. New York is among the clubs that have reached out to the Colorado Rockies about their star shortstop Trevor Story, per Buster Olney of ESPN. “Presumably, if they followed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy