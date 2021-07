With their final selection of the 2021 NHL Draft, the Blackhawks selected another overager: left winger Jalen Luypen. Luypen, 19, is a diminutive winger at only 5-foot-10 and 155 pounds, but he did make the most of his second draft-eligible year this past season. He had 29 points (16 G, 13 A) in 23 games with the Edmonton Oil Kings in the WHL, finishing third in team scoring and fifth in league scoring. It’s for this reason he was named the Edmonton Oil Kings Most Improved Player for the 2020-21 season and ended up ranked 133rd among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting.