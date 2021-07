Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers. Even with a right-hander (Jordan Lyles) on the mound for the Rangers and the designated-hitter spot available to the Diamondbacks, the lefty-hitting Smith will still head to the bench after starting the past five contests. Assuming he isn't dealing with an injury, Smith shouldn't be at any risk of seeing his playing time subside in the second half, given that the rookie is seen as a potential key piece in the 31-71 Diamonbacks' rebuilding effort. He's helped his cause for sticking in the lineup by slashing .333/.459/.600 in nine games since the All-Star break.