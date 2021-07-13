Ribbon cutting held for Alpine Adventure Zone in Ogden

OGDEN, N.Y. (WHEC) — The ribbon-cutting for the new Alpine Adventure Zone at Northampton Park in the Town of Ogden was Monday. County leaders were joined by families throughout the community to open the unique play area made with more than 100 tons of boulders and logs from White Oak and Locust trees that were located in other county parks. Those species were chosen for their durability and rot resistance according to the county.