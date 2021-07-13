Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Investigators said San Diego deputy neglected to check inmate found dead in 2020

By Kelly Davis
sandiegouniontribune.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA San Diego deputy sheriff failed to conduct a mandatory safety check on an inmate who died from a drug overdose last year, an independent investigation has found. Blake Edward Wilson died Jan. 26, 2020 at the San Diego Central Jail, 10 days after he was booked into custody. According to court records, Wilson struggled with drug addiction and was disbarred from practicing law a little more than a year before his death.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Lawsuits#Seizure#County Jails#Clerb#The Sheriff S Department#Vista
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

South, North Korea reopen hotlines as leaders seek to rebuild ties

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South and North Korea have restored hotlines that Pyongyang severed a year ago when ties deteriorated sharply, and the two countries' leaders are renewing efforts to rebuild relations, Seoul's presidential office said on Tuesday. The decision on the hotlines was made by South Korean President...

Comments / 0

Community Policy