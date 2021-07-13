Investigators said San Diego deputy neglected to check inmate found dead in 2020
A San Diego deputy sheriff failed to conduct a mandatory safety check on an inmate who died from a drug overdose last year, an independent investigation has found. Blake Edward Wilson died Jan. 26, 2020 at the San Diego Central Jail, 10 days after he was booked into custody. According to court records, Wilson struggled with drug addiction and was disbarred from practicing law a little more than a year before his death.www.sandiegouniontribune.com
