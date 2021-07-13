Cancel
ODSC West 2021 to Become the Largest Hybrid Data Science and Machine Learning Conference this November 16-18

SFGate
 15 days ago

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. ODSC West 2021, the latest in the largest machine learning conference series for learning applied data science, will return to its in-person format for the first time in almost two years this November 16th-18th in San Francisco, California. This event is expected to bring in 2000 people together across all three days. ODSC West 2021 will offer more than 200 training sessions and workshops led by the best industry experts in data science and thought leaders from top companies striving to advance the state of the art.

