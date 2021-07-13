Cancel
Cornelius, NC

‘No swim’ advisory issued at Lake Norman cove for second time in 2 weeks

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 15 days ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A “No Swimming” advisory has been issued for a cove in Lake Norman almost two weeks after one was issued in the same location.

Mecklenburg County officials said 200 gallons of untreated sewage were released into a Lake Norman cove from a house on Paradise Cove Court in Cornelius.

The sewage came from a pipe damaged by a private contractor, officials said. That pipe has since been repaired and the sewage is no longer leaking into the lake, according to county officials.

Channel 9 learned that the latest spill was caused by directional boring for the installation of fiber optic lines. The previous spill into the same cove on June 30 was caused by a landscaper performing yard work.

[ READ MORE: ‘No swimming’ advisory issued for cove on Lake Norman after sewage spill ]

Mecklenburg County will monitor water quality in the area until the conditions become safe enough for human contract. At that time, the no swimming advisory will be lifted.

“Since this cove on Lake Norman is used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the discharge and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health,” said Rusty Rozzelle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ Water Quality Program Manager.

(WATCH: Families given one week to move out of apartments after sewage leak)

