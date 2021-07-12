Cancel
Open houses for Des Moines River Watershed being planned for next week

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic kickoff open houses for the Des Moines River Watershed “One Watershed, One Plan” management plan are being planned for next week. The first meeting will be July 21, from 5-7 p.m., at the Windom Community Center. A second meeting will be July 22, from 9-11 a.m., at the Murray County Fairgrounds 4-H Building in Slayton. The meetings are designed to give residents a chance to voice concerns about resource issues within the watershed. One Watershed, One Plan is a program that supports partnerships of local government agencies, conservation groups and the public to develop a prioritized, targeted and measurable implementation plan for each specific watershed. In the past, each county agency had its own plan for managing watershed resources within their county. Under the new program, all counties within the watershed work together, with funding allocated to specific needs throughout the entire watershed. Local government entities involved include the county boards and Soil and Water Conservation Districts in Cottonwood, Jackson, Lyon, Martin, Murray, Nobles and Pipestone counties, as well as the Heron Lake Watershed District.

