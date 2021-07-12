Cancel
This $5 Face Scrub Has 27,000 Near-Perfect Reviews on Amazon

By Hillary Quinn
When it comes to daily skin-care regimens, even the best facial scrubs frequently fall into the murky, should-I-or-shouldn’t-I category. Some people love their ability to deliver a super-clean feeling and erase every trace of dirt and makeup that might be lingering on the skin. Others steer clear of exfoliation entirely, fearing the abrasive granules could irritate and redden a sensitive complexion. (Same goes for the best body scrubs, by the way.) And, depending on the product and what else you’re using, both camps may be right. “Scrubs are a form of mechanical exfoliation that scrape off the top layer of the skin,” says Miami dermatologist Leslie Baumann, MD, founder of Skin Type Solutions. “Dry skin types and sensitive skin types should avoid scrubs if they are using other forms of exfoliation, like retinoids and hydroxyacids, because over-exfoliation can lead to dehydration, irritation, and inflammation of the skin, and can spark breakouts.”

