WILLOW Reveals Feature-Packed 'Lately I Feel Everything' Tracklist

Willow Smith is gearing up to release her debut pop punk album Lately I Feel Everything later this week, and to get fans excited she revealed its impressive tracklist. We already knew Travis Barker helped out on “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l,” but the blink-182 drummer is actually featured on three songs, including one with Avril Lavigne. Ayla Tesler-Mabe, Tierra Whack and Cherry Glazerr also lend their talents on the album.

