Edible Art Exhibitions

The latest addition to the 'Social Works' installation in Gagosian's New York City gallery is a fully functioning urban farm entitled "Are we really that different?" The edible exhibition, created by artist Linda Goode Bryant and architect Elizabeth Diller of Diller Scofidio + Renfro, formulates a practical response to issues surrounding food security and equity. The new Social Works installation hosts a 40-foot tall growing space that features plants on IV drips which provide them with nutrients to thrive. Throughout the course of the exhibition, these plants will be harvested, mounted on walls, and shared with the gallery's guests.