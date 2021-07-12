Cancel
Video Games

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Four Roadmap Introduces New Zombies, New Maps, and New Modes

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are just about to get their latest mid-season update. The Season Four Reloaded roadmap highlights the major additions coming later this week, and while the big focus is on the new Zombies map, Mauer Der Toten, there are a few new tasty morsels for everyone to enjoy.

