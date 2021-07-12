Rumor: PlayStation First-Party Event Allegedly Happening in Early August, Horizon Forbidden West, God of War, PSVR2

Nintendo consoles always live and die by their first party support, and though the Switch has certainly enjoyed significantly better third party support than you’d ordinarily expect from a Nintendo system (especially in terms of indie games), there’s little doubt in anyone’s best that the biggest strength of the Switch and its library is still the excellent first party exclusives it’s received and is going to continue to receive. A great deal of first party games are already confirmed to be in development for the Switch, and obviously, a great many more are rumoured, and here, we’re going to try and round up all of it. Of course, we can never truly know about every single unannounced game that’s in development, especially with a company as famously secretive as Nintendo, but there are still quite a few that rumours have spoken about, and we’re going to try and mention the ones that seem plausible.