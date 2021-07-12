Cancel
Rumor: PlayStation First-Party Event Allegedly Happening in Early August, Horizon Forbidden West, God of War, PSVR2

PlayStation LifeStyle
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your salt shakers ready. Rumors are making the rounds that Sony’s July 2021 State of Play was just the appetizer. According to an insider, we’re set to be treated to a PlayStation event sometime in early August that will focus on first-party announcements and reveals, including Horizon Forbidden West’s release date, gameplay from the God of War sequel, and news on the next generation of PlayStation VR. However, we’re not ready to take this one at face value just yet.

