Brazoria County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning by 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River near Boling. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 3:31 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 21.9 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:31 AM CDT Tuesday was 23.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.2 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins upstream from gage. Minor backwater flooding up Peach Creek in Wharton County threatens low lying areas. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.0 feet on 03/14/2015.

alerts.weather.gov

#Flood Plain#Extreme Weather#Noaa Weather
