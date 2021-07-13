Special Weather Statement issued for Lafayette, St. Landry, Upper St. Martin by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 14:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lafayette; St. Landry; Upper St. Martin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE NORTHWESTERN ST. MARTIN AND SOUTHEASTERN ST. LANDRY PARISHES UNTIL 900 PM CDT At 817 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Melville to near Arnaudville to Scott. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Scott, Breaux Bridge, Carencro, Krotz Springs, Leonville, Arnaudville, Melville, Sunset, Henderson, Grand Coteau, Butte La Rose, Cecilia, Atchafalaya National Wildlife Refuge and Atchafalaya Welcome Center.alerts.weather.gov
